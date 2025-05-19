MASFAT Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A flag draped transfer case is displayed in a C-17 during a Department of the Air Force mass casualty exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 12, 2025. The objective of the Department-Level exercise was to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s preparedness for complex, larger-scale military operations by exercising AFMAO’s ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high-end threats on a moment's notice. The exercise also enabled the organization to remain aligned with the Department of Defense’s priorities of strengthening warrior ethos and credible deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)