Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MASFAT Exercise [Image 1 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MASFAT Exercise

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank 

    Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations

    Members of an Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations dignified transfer carry team ceremoniously close the door on a transport vehicle during a Department of the Air Force mass casualty exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 12, 2025. The objective of the Department-Level exercise was to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s preparedness for complex, larger-scale military operations by exercising AFMAO’s ability to operate in a contested, dynamic environment against high-end threats on a moment's notice. The exercise also enabled the organization to remain aligned with the Department of Defense’s priorities of strengthening warrior ethos and credible deterrence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rusty Frank)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 11:09
    Photo ID: 9058545
    VIRIN: 250512-F-YU668-1271
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MASFAT Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Rusty Frank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MASFAT Exercise
    MASFAT Exercise
    MASFAT Exercise
    MASFAT Exercise
    MASFAT Exercise
    MASFAT Exercise
    MASFAT Exercise
    MASFAT Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Dover Air Force Base

    TAGS

    AFMAO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download