US, Morocco conduct in-flight aeromedical evacuation training at African Lion 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Royal Moroccan Air Force member simulates chest compressions on a simulated patient for an in-flight aeromedical evacuation exercise as part of African Lion 25 (AL25) at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 15, 2025. U.S and Royal Moroccan Air Force members participated in an in-flight aeromedical evacuation exercise to enhance joint medical readiness and strengthen interoperability. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)