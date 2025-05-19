Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Morocco conduct in-flight aeromedical evacuation training at African Lion 2025 [Image 1 of 9]

    US, Morocco conduct in-flight aeromedical evacuation training at African Lion 2025

    KENITRA AIR BASE, MOROCCO

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    A U.S. Airman tightens a strap around a simulated patient on a litter for an in-flight aeromedical evacuation exercise as part of African Lion 25 (AL25) at Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 15, 2025. Both services participated in an in-flight aeromedical evacuation exercise to enhance joint medical readiness and strengthen interoperability. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Demi M. Ebert)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 09:55
    Location: KENITRA AIR BASE, MA
    This work, US, Morocco conduct in-flight aeromedical evacuation training at African Lion 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Multinational Exercise
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Royal Moroccan Air Force
    Joint-Service Exercise

