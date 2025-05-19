Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morocco, US Special Forces conduct close-quarter training at African Lion 2025 [Image 8 of 9]

    Morocco, US Special Forces conduct close-quarter training at African Lion 2025

    TIFNIT, MOROCCO

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Daniel Luna 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Utah National Guard, observe Moroccan Special Operations as they properly enter and clear a room during close-quarter combat training in Tifnit, Morocco, at African Lion 2025 (AL25), May 13, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Daniel Alejandro Luna)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 06:27
    Photo ID: 9057996
    VIRIN: 250513-A-NB641-7344
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: TIFNIT, MA
    This work, Morocco, US Special Forces conduct close-quarter training at African Lion 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Daniel Luna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Operations
    Close-quarter combat training
    19th Special Forces Group
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Moroccan Special Operations

