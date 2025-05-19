VP-5 OPERATIONS AT NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250520-N-HV010-1046 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (May 20, 2025) An Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class stands by a fire bottle as a P-8A Poseidon aircraft, attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5, taxis across the flight line at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Sicily. VP-5 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operation in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)