Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LAFW 25: Dodgers Game [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    LAFW 25: Dodgers Game

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney Glen White 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Coast Guard PO3 Carter Keith, a damage controlman with Coast Guard Base Los Angeles, poses for a photograph after being recognized as the Hero of the Game during a Los Angeles Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 21, 2025. Los Angeles Fleet Week, now in its eighth iteration, is a sea service celebration that allows citizens of Greater Los Angeles to witness today’s maritime capabilities firsthand. Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles during the event. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Courtney G. White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.23.2025 02:52
    Photo ID: 9057799
    VIRIN: 250521-M-HG547-4778
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LAFW 25: Dodgers Game [Image 5 of 5], by GySgt Courtney Glen White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LAFW 25: Dodgers Game
    LAFW 25: Dodgers Game
    LAFW 25: Dodgers Game
    LAFW 25: Dodgers Game
    LAFW 25: Dodgers Game

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LAFW
    Los Angeles Fleet Week
    Marines 250
    LAFW2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download