    CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training [Image 11 of 12]

    CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Federal firefighters, assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD), perform fire operations, including live burn training, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-HIckam, May 21, 2025. FFD live burn training consists of fire hose deployment and initial attack strategies, scene size up and assessment, and fire command in accordance with the National Incident Management System (NIMS). The mission of FFD is to provide exceptional fire and emergency services to the Department of Defense (DoD) by minimizing the loss of life, property, and damage to the environment throughout their area of responsibility. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii oversees the shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship in support of the United States Navy's mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 20:31
    Photo ID: 9057241
    VIRIN: 250521-N-KN989-1052
    Resolution: 6669x4764
    Size: 236.66 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training [Image 12 of 12], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNRH
    firefighters
    FFD
    live burns
    Federal Fire Department
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo

