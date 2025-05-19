CNRH Firefighters Conduct Live Burn Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Federal firefighters, assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD), perform fire operations, including live burn training, on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-HIckam, May 21, 2025. FFD live burn training consists of fire hose deployment and initial attack strategies, scene size up and assessment, and fire command in accordance with the National Incident Management System (NIMS). The mission of FFD is to provide exceptional fire and emergency services to the Department of Defense (DoD) by minimizing the loss of life, property, and damage to the environment throughout their area of responsibility. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii oversees the shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship in support of the United States Navy's mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)