    SMMC Ruiz visits Middle East [Image 8 of 8]

    SMMC Ruiz visits Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visits forward deployed Marines in the Middle East, May 21, 2025. Ruiz visited the Middle East to address deployed Marines, gain insight into their roles, and foster esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 15:15
    Photo ID: 9056022
    VIRIN: 250521-M-RB959-5249
    Resolution: 6609x4406
    Size: 7.73 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps
    USMC
    Marines
    SMMC
    Team20

