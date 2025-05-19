SMMC Ruiz visits Middle East

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th sergeant major of the Marine Corps, visits forward deployed Marines in the Middle East, May 21, 2025. Ruiz visited the Middle East to address deployed Marines, gain insight into their roles, and foster esprit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)