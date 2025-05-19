Announcing the 2024-25 DAU-DIU Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program Fellows

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) recognizes the selection of six contracting officers for the third cohort of the Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program (ICAP) for 2024-2025 during a ceremony a the Defense Acquisition University (DAU) Campus on Fort Belvoir, Va., October 23, 2024 (DAU Courtesy Photo)