Announcing the 2024-25 DAU-DIU Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program Fellows

The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) recognizes the selection of six contracting officers for the third cohort of the Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program (ICAP) for 2024-2025 during a ceremony a the Defense Acquisition University (DAU) Campus on Fort Belvoir, Va., October 23, 2024 (DAU Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2025 15:03
