Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Announcing the 2024-25 DAU-DIU Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program Fellows

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Announcing the 2024-25 DAU-DIU Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program Fellows

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Innovation Unit

    The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) recognizes the selection of six contracting officers for the third cohort of the Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program (ICAP) for 2024-2025 during a ceremony a the Defense Acquisition University (DAU) Campus on Fort Belvoir, Va., October 23, 2024 (DAU Courtesy Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 9055939
    VIRIN: 241023-D-GG979-1001
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Announcing the 2024-25 DAU-DIU Immersive Commercial Acquisition Program Fellows, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ICAP DIU DAU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download