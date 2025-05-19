Flags In at Arlington National Cemetery 2025

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) place U.S. flags at gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Thursday, May 22, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
