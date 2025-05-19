Atlas Spring Conference 2025

Leaders from Space Base Delta 1 and key spouses pose for a group photo during the Atlas Spring Conference at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 20-21, 2025. The conference, themed “One Mission, Two Deltas: A Collaborative Approach to Maintaining Lethality,” fostered partnership and strategic planning between the geographically separated deltas. U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, SBD 1 commander, hosted the event, which included discussions on innovation, strategy planning, community partnerships, leadership development, and mission goals. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)"
