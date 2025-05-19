Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlas Spring Conference 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Leaders from Space Base Delta 1 and key spouses pose for a group photo during the Atlas Spring Conference at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 20-21, 2025. The conference, themed “One Mission, Two Deltas: A Collaborative Approach to Maintaining Lethality,” fostered partnership and strategic planning between the geographically separated deltas. U.S. Space Force Col. Kenneth Klock, SBD 1 commander, hosted the event, which included discussions on innovation, strategy planning, community partnerships, leadership development, and mission goals. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Cody Friend)"

