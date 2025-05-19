ALS 25-D Graduation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, presents diplomas during an Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 22, 2025. ALS is designed to prepare senior airmen for positions of greater responsibility by strengthening their ability to lead, follow, and manage while also gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)