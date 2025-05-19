Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS 25-D Graduation [Image 10 of 24]

    ALS 25-D Graduation

    ADANA, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, presents diplomas during an Airman Leadership School graduation ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 22, 2025. ALS is designed to prepare senior airmen for positions of greater responsibility by strengthening their ability to lead, follow, and manage while also gaining a broader understanding of the military profession and their role within the Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Greydon Furstenau)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.22.2025 07:23
    Photo ID: 9054416
    VIRIN: 250522-F-XM554-1057
    Resolution: 6040x4027
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: ADANA, ADANA, TR
    Graduation
    ALS

