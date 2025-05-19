Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 10 of 13]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 21, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Ira Reyes, from San Antonio, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), waits for the landing of an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 on the flight deck, May 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 23:43
    Photo ID: 9053874
    VIRIN: 250521-N-QR506-1095
    Resolution: 7952x5301
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Flight Deck
    USS America (LHA6)
    F-35B Lightning II fighter
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242

