USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 21, 2025) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Zachary Philips, from San Jose, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) prepares to launch an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 on the flight deck during flight operations in the Philippine Sea, May 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darian Lord)