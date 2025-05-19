USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAST CHINA SEA (May 21, 2025) Chief Gunner’s Mate Jace Jones, left, from Modesto, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), guides Aerographer’s Mate Airman Michael Alvarez, from San Diego, also assigned to the America, during a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise in the East China Sea, May 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)