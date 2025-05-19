Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (May 21, 2025) Chief Gunner’s Mate Jace Jones, left, from Modesto, California, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), guides Aerographer’s Mate Airman Michael Alvarez, from San Diego, also assigned to the America, during a crew-served weapons live-fire exercise in the East China Sea, May 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sade’ Anita Wallace)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 23:33
    Photo ID: 9053853
    VIRIN: 250521-N-SW005-1185
    Resolution: 5204x3011
    Size: 1.78 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Sade Wallace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Crew-Served Weapons Live-Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crew-Served Weapons
    USS America (LHA6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download