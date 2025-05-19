USS Oak Hill arrives to Fleet Week New York

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) transits New York Harbor during Fleet Week New York’s Parade of Ships, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jerome D. Johnson)