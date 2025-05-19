Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Visit Girl Scouts Troop 6000 [Image 2 of 7]

    Armed Forces Visit Girl Scouts Troop 6000

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jahlena Riveraroyer 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Elizabeth Merchan, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State, helps a girl scout from Troop 6000 write a letter during a meet and greet at Row NYC Hotel during Fleet Week New York, May 21, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jahlena Riveraroyer

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 22:03
    Photo ID: 9053716
    VIRIN: 250521-N-MA751-1093
    Resolution: 5474x3649
    Size: 8.9 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    This work, Armed Forces Visit Girl Scouts Troop 6000 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jahlena Riveraroyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

