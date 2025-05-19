COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 Attend SEACAT 2025

SINGAPORE (May 15, 2025) Participants of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2025 hold a final planning conference in Singapore, May 15, 2025. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)
