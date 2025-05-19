Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 Attend SEACAT 2025

    SINGAPORE

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings  

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (May 15, 2025) Participants of Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2025 hold a final planning conference in Singapore, May 15, 2025. SEACAT is a multilateral, multi-platform exercise including ashore and at sea training evolutions that emphasizes real-world engagements to enhance cooperation and maritime security capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings)

    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 Attend SEACAT 2025, by PO2 Jordan Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

