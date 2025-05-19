U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement Exercises 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Sean Plankey, Senior Advisor to the Secretary for the Coast Guard, marches onto Cadet Memorial Field during the 144th Commencement Exercises in New London, Connecticut, May 21, 2025. The ceremony marks the culmination of the 200-week cadet training program. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matt Thieme.)