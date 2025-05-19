Fleet Week New York 2025 Parade of ships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW YORK – The USCGC Hawser (WYTL 65610) transits through New York Harbor during the Fleet Week 2025 Parade of Ships, May 21, 2025. This year, America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Troy Davis)