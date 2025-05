Fleet Week New York 2025 Parade of ships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NEW YORK – New York residents stand along the waterfront of Battery Park, watching the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21) and other naval vessels transit New York Harbor during the Fleet Week 2025 Parade of Ships, May 21, 2025. This year, America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Troy Davis)