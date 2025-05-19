Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS Meets with Japan CHOD [Image 56 of 61]

    CJCS Meets with Japan CHOD

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Benjamin D Applebaum 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff   

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine meets with Japan's Joint Staff Chief of Staff, General Yoshida Yoshihide during the Framework CHODs Meeting in Rome, Italy, May 16, 2025. (DoD Photo by Benjamin Applebaum)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 14:30
    Photo ID: 9052467
    VIRIN: 250516-D-LS763-1018
    Resolution: 6353x4198
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CJCS Meets with Japan CHOD [Image 61 of 61], by Benjamin D Applebaum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

