Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport and Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Detachment Puget Sound employees engaged with third and fourth grade students from school districts across the county at the annual Kitsap Water Festival May 13 at the Kitsap County Fairgrounds Kitsap Sun Pavilion. (U.S. Navy photo by Scott Pittman)