NUWC Division Newport hosts the commander of Submarine Group 7 for tours, briefings on May 2

Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck (right), Commander of Submarine Group 7 and Task Forces 54 and 74 based in Yokosuka, Japan, is welcomed to Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport by Eugene Hackney (from left), director of Undersea Warfare at NUWC/Naval Surface Warfare Center Headquarters, and Division Newport Deputy Technical Director Stephen O’Grady on May 2, 2025. Tours and briefings with NUWC Division Newport personnel gave Reifsteck insight into the latest updates to and future warfighting tools at his disposal, while also providing warfare center employees with an understanding of emergent fleet needs.