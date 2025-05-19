Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col Weg Retirement [Image 9 of 25]

    Col Weg Retirement

    LANDSTUHL, GERMANY

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Travis Jones 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Col. Alden L. Weg retires from active duty during a ceremony May 16, 2025, at Landstuhl, Germany, attended by family, friends and fellow service members. The ceremony highlighted his decades of selfless service, leadership and dedication to the Army mission. (DoD Photo by Travis Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.21.2025 09:50
    Photo ID: 9051670
    VIRIN: 250516-O-SH479-4373
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 16.84 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, DE
    This work, Col Weg Retirement [Image 25 of 25], by Travis Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    Medicine
    Air Force
    Readiness
    Army
    Landstuhl

