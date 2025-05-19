Kirtland Police Forces Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen participate in the Police Week Ruck March at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 19. The march honored fallen law enforcement officers and recognized the sacrifices of Security Forces members across the Department of the Air Force. Police Week events are held annually to commemorate National Police Week and foster esprit de corps within the defender community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)