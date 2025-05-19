Airmen participate in the Police Week Ruck March at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 19. The march honored fallen law enforcement officers and recognized the sacrifices of Security Forces members across the Department of the Air Force. Police Week events are held annually to commemorate National Police Week and foster esprit de corps within the defender community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2025 18:02
|Photo ID:
|9050153
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-BX440-1092
|Resolution:
|4387x2919
|Size:
|4.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kirtland Police Forces Ruck March, by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.