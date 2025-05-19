Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland Police Forces Ruck March

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Airmen participate in the Police Week Ruck March at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., May 19. The march honored fallen law enforcement officers and recognized the sacrifices of Security Forces members across the Department of the Air Force. Police Week events are held annually to commemorate National Police Week and foster esprit de corps within the defender community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Donnell Schroeter)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2025 18:02
    Photo ID: 9050153
    VIRIN: 250519-F-BX440-1092
    Resolution: 4387x2919
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Police Forces Ruck March, by A1C Donnell Schroeter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

