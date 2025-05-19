Military Funeral Honors are Conducted for U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Regina Benson in Section 54

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and a bugler from the U.S. Army Band, “Pershing’s Own,” conduct Military Funeral Honors for U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Regina Benson in Section 54 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, May 19, 2025.



After graduating from St. Mary’s School of Nursing, Benson (inspired by her four brothers whom all served in the military) joined the U.S. Army Nurse Corp with three of her classmates.



During her service, Benson provided medical care to wounded soldiers, set up field hospitals, supervised patient wards, and assisted in life-saving operations in Hawaii, Okinawa, and Japan. She also treated victims of the first atomic bomb in Japan.



While serving in Hawaii, Benson met her future husband – U.S. Army Lt. Col. William Benson. After leaving the Army, Benson worked as a civilian nurse for several decades before retiring in her 60s.



Benson’s daughter, Phyllis Benson, received the U.S. flag from her mother’s service.



(U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery)