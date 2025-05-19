U.S. Air Force Firefighters Support Base Safety with Controlled Burn at Camp Simba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Michael C. Innella, a firefighter assigned to the 177th Civil Engineer Squadron and attached to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, operates a water cannon mounted on a fire truck following a controlled burn at Camp Simba, Kenya, April 29, 2025. The 475th EABS provides base operations and communications support to 13 mission partners in support of Special Operations Command Africa missions in Kenya and Somalia. Working alongside African and international partners, they help promote a secure, stable, and prosperous Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)