    U.S. Air Force Firefighters Support Base Safety with Controlled Burn at Camp Simba [Image 4 of 4]

    U.S. Air Force Firefighters Support Base Safety with Controlled Burn at Camp Simba

    KENYA

    04.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Ray Salvador 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel R. McNemer, a firefighter assigned to the 177th Civil Engineer Squadron and attached to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, conducts a controlled burn at Camp Simba, Kenya, April 29, 2025. The 475th EABS provides base operations and communications support to 13 mission partners in support of Special Operations Command Africa missions in Kenya and Somalia. Working alongside African and international partners, they help promote a secure, stable, and prosperous Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

