U.S. Air Force Firefighters Support Base Safety with Controlled Burn at Camp Simba

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth A. Merlock Jr., a firefighter assigned to the 177th Civil Engineer Squadron, attached to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, conducts a controlled burn at Camp Simba, Kenya, April 29, 2025. The 475th EABS provides base operations and communications support to 13 mission partners in support of Special Operations Command Africa missions in Kenya and Somalia. Alongside African and international partners, they contribute to a secure, stable, and prosperous Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)