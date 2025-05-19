Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day2 [Image 3 of 8]

    2025 Japanese-American Friendship Festival Day2

    JAPAN

    05.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade prepare to load onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron for military free fall and static line jump demonstrations during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2025 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 18, 2025. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training conducted at Yokota, and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

