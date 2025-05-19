CNRH Trainees Receive First Emergency Calls

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dispatcher trainee Tiana Borja, originally from Waipahu, Hawaii, receives an emergency call during the Emergency Response Dispatch course at the Regional Dispatch Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 13, 2025. The course equips personnel to receive and prioritize emergency calls, dispatch requisite emergency services, and deliver pre-arrival instructions to callers, thereby safeguarding the safety of warfighters and their families on the installation. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii oversees the shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship in support of the United States Navy's mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)