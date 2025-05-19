Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNRH Trainees Receive First Emergency Calls [Image 2 of 4]

    CNRH Trainees Receive First Emergency Calls

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Dispatcher trainee Camille Aiu, originally from Kaneohe, Hawaii, receives an emergency call during the Emergency Response Dispatch course at the Regional Dispatch Center on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, May 13, 2025. The course equips personnel to receive and prioritize emergency calls, dispatch requisite emergency services, and deliver pre-arrival instructions to callers, thereby safeguarding the safety of warfighters and their families on the installation. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii oversees the shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship in support of the United States Navy's mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    This work, CNRH Trainees Receive First Emergency Calls [Image 4 of 4], by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Regional Operations Center
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Emergency Management Department
    Regional Dispatch Center
    Emergency Response Dispatch
    Camille Aiu

