Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment “Geronimo,” 82nd Airborne Division, compete in the championship round of tug-of-war during All American Week at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. Throughout All American Week, Paratroopers compete in a series of events to claim the All American Week Trophy. These Events Highlight the diverse talents of our Paratroopers and strengthens camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Heather Sol)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 17:27
|Photo ID:
|9047010
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-MJ406-7804
|Resolution:
|3527x2114
|Size:
|507.55 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division - AAW25 Tug of War, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
