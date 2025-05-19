Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne Division - AAW25 Tug of War

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    82nd Airborne Division - AAW25 Tug of War

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment “Geronimo,” 82nd Airborne Division, compete in the championship round of tug-of-war during All American Week at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. Throughout All American Week, Paratroopers compete in a series of events to claim the All American Week Trophy. These Events Highlight the diverse talents of our Paratroopers and strengthens camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Heather Sol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 17:27
    Photo ID: 9047010
    VIRIN: 250519-A-MJ406-7804
    Resolution: 3527x2114
    Size: 507.55 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division - AAW25 Tug of War, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    All American Week
    aaw25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download