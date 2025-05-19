82nd Airborne Division - AAW25 Tug of War

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment “Geronimo,” 82nd Airborne Division, compete in the championship round of tug-of-war during All American Week at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. Throughout All American Week, Paratroopers compete in a series of events to claim the All American Week Trophy. These Events Highlight the diverse talents of our Paratroopers and strengthens camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Heather Sol)