    AAW25 tug-a-war

    AAW25 tug-a-war

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Truesdale 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Geronimo Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, compete against the last remaining team during All American Week at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. Throughout All American Week, Paratroopers compete in a series of events to claim the title of best Battalion in the Division. These Events Highlight the diverse talents of our Paratroopers and strengthens camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Heather Sol)

