Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Geronimo Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, compete against the last remaining team during All American Week at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 19, 2025. Throughout All American Week, Paratroopers compete in a series of events to claim the title of best Battalion in the Division. These Events Highlight the diverse talents of our Paratroopers and strengthens camaraderie and unit pride. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Heather Sol)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 17:21
|Photo ID:
|9046966
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-MJ406-7848
|Resolution:
|4672x5415
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AAW25 tug-a-war, by SFC Joseph Truesdale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
