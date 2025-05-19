Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.-ROK Cooperation

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Laura Lakeway 

    Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)

    WASHINGTON, DC (May 19, 2025) - Vice Admiral James Downey, commander, Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) met with Mr. Jong gun Seok, Republic of Korea (ROK) minister, Defense Acquisition Program Administration, during a ROK Delegation visit to NAVSEA Headquarters in Washington, May 19. The visit focused on the U.S.-ROK cooperation in naval shipbuilding. (U.S. Navy photo by Laura Lakeway)

