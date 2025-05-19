Army Reserve leader draws parallels between arts, armed forces

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Timothy Hart of the Ocean County Cultural & Heritage Commission speaks at the Salute to Ocean County event May 15 at Ocean County College in Toms River, New Jersey. The Salute to Ocean County event is an annual program of honors and awards for Ocean County artists, preservationists and cultural & heritage organizations presented by the Ocean County Cultural and Heritage Commission in conjunction with Ocean County College. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)