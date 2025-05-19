Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve leader draws parallels between arts, armed forces [Image 1 of 4]

    Army Reserve leader draws parallels between arts, armed forces

    TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Lt. Col. Dannielle Carroll-Wakem, chief of operations for the Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, speaks at the Salute to Ocean County event May 15 at Ocean County College in Toms River, New Jersey. The Salute to Ocean County event is an annual program of honors and awards for Ocean County artists, preservationists and cultural & heritage organizations presented by the Ocean County Cultural and Heritage Commission in conjunction with Ocean County College. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 14:43
    Photo ID: 9046511
    VIRIN: 250515-A-VX676-1003
    Resolution: 2054x2848
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: TOMS RIVER, NEW JERSEY, US
    Army Reserve
    99th Readiness Division
    Dannielle Carroll-Wakem
    Salute to Ocean County
    Timothy Hart
    Robert Arace

