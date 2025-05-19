Air National Guard drone training bridges gap for first responders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 102nd Intelligence Wing Emergency Management Office facilitates Drone Awareness and Threat Picture training on Otis Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts, May 2, 2025. The goal of the training was to provide emergency personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to detect, identify, track, assess, respond to and report unmanned aircraft system activity. (Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy)