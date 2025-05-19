Armed Forces Day Weekend 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Indiana National Guard Spc. Brad Autry explains the M777 Howitzer to an IndyCar fan during Armed Forces Day weekend, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 17, 2025. Armed Forces Day weekend is conducted the weekend before the Indianapolis 500 to celebrate all branches of the military. (Indiana National Guard photo by Spc. Markeyon Caldwell)