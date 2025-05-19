Soldiers compete in the Army Futures Command Best Squad Competition May 12-16, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The winning squad will represent AFC at the U.S. Army level best squad competition. (U.S. Army photo by Greg Newswanger)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 13:00
|Photo ID:
|9045989
|VIRIN:
|250513-O-KG126-4446
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.49 MB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFC Best Squad Competition 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.