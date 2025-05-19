Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Take to the Skies!

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Take to the Skies!

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    188th Wing

    Two Singapore pilots took to the skies in F-16s over Fort Smith on May 8, 2025. They were here for familiarization of flying in the local area and to participate in the Initial Operational Capability (IOC) ceremony. Singapore will begin training regularly at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in the coming years.
    Photo by Capt. Garry Butler, 188th Wing

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 11:09
    Photo ID: 9045396
    VIRIN: 050825-Z-F3941-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 766.63 KB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take to the Skies!, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download