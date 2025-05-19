Take to the Skies!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two Singapore pilots took to the skies in F-16s over Fort Smith on May 8, 2025. They were here for familiarization of flying in the local area and to participate in the Initial Operational Capability (IOC) ceremony. Singapore will begin training regularly at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in the coming years.

Photo by Capt. Garry Butler, 188th Wing