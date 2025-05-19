Joint Enlistment Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military enlistees and their recruiters pose for a photo prior to an enlistment ceremony at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 18, 2025. The ceremony takes place the Sunday of Armed Forces Day weekend and is an opportunity for new enlistees to take the Oath of Enlistment to join their branch of service. (Indiana National Guard photo by Sgt. Skyler Schendt)