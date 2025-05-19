The 117th Military Police Battalion and the 253rd Military Police Company dressed as civilians and caused chaos by kicking and pushing away shields, throwing mud and yelling. The Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations conducted crowd control training by maintaining the chaos.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 08:09
|Photo ID:
|9045062
|VIRIN:
|250518-A-AB123-1014
|Resolution:
|6708x4472
|Size:
|13.33 MB
|Location:
|BG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Beyond Horizon 2025 partner nations, U.S. Army participate crowd control [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Kayleigh Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.