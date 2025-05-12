Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Carson Spencer assigned to Bravo Battery, 1-6 Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, V Corps performs hand-release push ups as part of the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment during the V Corps Best Squad Competition on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, May 15, 2025.