U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment conduct a regimental run during Dragoon Week on Rose Barracks, Bavaria, Germany, May 19, 2025. Held annually, Dragoon Week celebrates the proud heritage and enduring readiness of 2CR, the U.S. Army’s longest continuously serving cavalry regiment. Through physical competitions, tactical challenges, and community engagement, 2CR reaffirms its commitment to being “Forged for War.” (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 04:31
|Photo ID:
|9044917
|VIRIN:
|250519-A-NR898-5162
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.69 MB
|Location:
|VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Dragoon Week 2025: Regimental Run [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.